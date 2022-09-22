DC Council Approves Extended World Cup Hours for Bars and Restaurants

With the World Cup kicking off in two months, the D.C. Council unanimously passed emergency legislation Thursday allowing bars, breweries and restaurants to remain open 24 hours a day for the tournament's duration Nov. 20 through Dec. 18.

The 2022 World Cup Emergency Amendment Act of 2022 will allow alcohol service to run from 6 a.m. to 4 a.m. as long as participating restaurants pay a $100 registration fee and send a written notice no less than three days before the first game.

The Qatar-based tournament has four games slated per day, kicking off at 5 a.m., followed by an 8 a.m. match, another at 11 a.m. and ending with a 2 p.m. match.

The legislation goes to Mayor Muriel Bowser for approval.

