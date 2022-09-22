World Cup

DC Council Approves Extended World Cup Hours for Bars and Restaurants

The D.C. Council unanimously approved the 2022 World Cup Emergency Amendment Act of 2022, allowing alcohol services to extend from 6 a.m. until 4 a.m. for the duration of the World Cup

By Nuria Diaz Munoz

ASSOCIATED PRESS

With the World Cup kicking off in two months, the D.C. Council unanimously passed emergency legislation Thursday allowing bars, breweries and restaurants to remain open 24 hours a day for the tournament's duration Nov. 20 through Dec. 18.

The 2022 World Cup Emergency Amendment Act of 2022 will allow alcohol service to run from 6 a.m. to 4 a.m. as long as participating restaurants pay a $100 registration fee and send a written notice no less than three days before the first game. 

The Qatar-based tournament has four games slated per day, kicking off at 5 a.m., followed by an 8 a.m. match, another at 11 a.m. and ending with a 2 p.m. match.

The legislation goes to Mayor Muriel Bowser for approval.

