It's happening for us, D.C. The cherry trees around the Tidal Basin have entered phase 3 of their blooming cycle, the National Park Service (NPS) announced Monday.

This phase, extension of florets, is the latest step in the Yoshino cherry trees' six blooming phases.

"Halfway there! The cherry blossoms have reached florets extended, the 3rd of 6 stages on the path to peak bloom. Next, we'll see some white color emerge on the Yoshinos," the NPS said Monday morning on Twitter.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper is predicting the cherry blossoms' much-anticipated peak bloom to happen between April 4 and April 9.

With temperatures running cooler than normal, the blossoms are taking a little longer this year to reach peak bloom.

Typically, peak bloom happens in late March to early April. At this time in 2020, the cherry blossoms had already reached it by now. We know — it's been a long year.

With the National Cherry Blossom Festival now in swing, people will soon be able to watch the blossoms live on the festival's #BloomCam, which will be on the festival's website.

This year's festival will offer a variety of virtual and outdoor events to allow for social distancing. The festival began Saturday and will run until April 11.

