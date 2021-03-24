DC Chef Competes in ‘Favorite Chef' Competition

FishScale chef and co-owner Brandon Williams is working to reel in a big win: World’s Favorite Chef, to be exact.

Williams is currently in the quarterfinals of the online “Favorite Chef” competition where hundreds of chefs from around the world are fighting for the chance to win $50,000 and a featured spot in Bon Appétit magazine.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“It’s a little bit surreal. I didn’t really think that we would get this far,” Williams said.

Williams hopes this opportunity will help expand his fish burger business and gain exposure in the industry.

“We are underrepresented and we have a lot of great things to add to the industry, and I just believe that this is just one aspect where we could get our foot into the door,” Williams said

FishScale is just one of many businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic, including FishScales’ supplies, too.

“The people that we get our fish from — farmers, fishermen — they had to cut back. It’s so many things on a daily basis that we have to choose which decision would be the best for us,” Williams said.

FishScale has kept its Florida Avenue NW site open throughout the pandemic, due in part to online orders, but mostly, the first-class menu.

“We specialize in wild-caught fish, grilled fish, and we try to do it in a way where it’s easily accessible to the masses. Anyone who just wants to grab great fish on the go,” Williams said.

The competition will also be donating a portion of the proceeds to Feeding America, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a nationwide network of food banks.

To support Williams, visit www.favchef.com and search Henry Brandon Williams to vote.