DC-Area Entrepreneurs Hope Small Business Saturday Will Boost Sales

This year, local businesses have been hit especially hard by the pandemic. Many have had to shutter their doors, reduce staff or have limited hours.
That's why they're counting on shoppers to use them today during Small Business Saturday.
You can find participating businesses using this map from American Express.
Roughly 75% small business owners have said that they need holiday spending to return to normal in order to stay in business in 2021, a recent study by American Express revealed.
"Our makers and our businesses need us more than ever," said Kristi Whitfield, director of the D.C. Department of Small and Local Business Development.
One of those businesses is Amore Congelato, a Black-owned gelato and crepe shop on Pentagon Row.
The owner, Thereasa Black, is participating in the Washington Football Team’s Shop Black initiative in hopes that participating will get her name out there as she fights for survival.
Many businesses are headed outside since it lowers shoppers' risk of spreading or catching coronavirus.
Businesses set up at the Downtown Holiday Market hope to make a big impact this year.
More than two dozen vendors are featured there, including Shea Yeleen Health and Beauty.
"You support us, you're supporting our families. You're supporting our neighborhoods. You're supporting our blocks. Our ability to hire people locally," owner Rahama Wright said.
Steadfast Supply, a D.C. shop that sells goods from local makers, on Saturday and Sunday is hosting outdoor pop-up shops at The Yards and Ballston Quarter.
Steadfast Supply is one of many small businesses that are ramping up online shopping. They’re offering a 15% discount through Cyber Monday if you use the code shopsmall15.
A friendly challenge happening in D.C. may help boost holiday sales.
To participate, post a picture of your purchase with the vendor’s name and #IBuyDC. Then, challenge friends to the same.
Use it on retail products, a restaurant meal or even your morning coffee.
Photos and hashtags have the power to grab attention and define trends.
Business owners say the #IBuyDC challenge means much more to them than you might think.