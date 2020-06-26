Colors of LGBT, Transgender Flags Adorn DC Crosswalks for 50th Pride Month

By Andrea Swalec

The rainbow-colored bands of the Pride flag now adorn D.C. intersections as the city celebrates its 50th annual Pride Month. 

Bands with the design of the Progress flag stretch from curb to curb at 17th and P streets NW, where the Pride parade usually passes. It was postponed this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. D.C.’s transportation department installed the art Thursday to honor the community, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. Similar art installations are planned this summer for other intersections on 17th Street. 

The Progress flag by designer Daniel Quasar is an updated take on the Pride flag and includes light blue, light pink and white stripes to honor transgender people and black and brown stripes to honor marginalized Black and brown communities and people with AIDS, a 2018 fundraiser for the flag explained

4 photos
1/4
Shannon Finney/Getty Images
2/4
Shannon Finney/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, – JUNE 25: Crews install crosswalk stripes with the colors of the Progress Pride flag on June 25, 2020 in Washington, DC, United States. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)
3/4
Shannon Finney/Getty Images
4/4
Shannon Finney/Getty Images

This article tagged under:

DC pridelgbtqLGBTtransgenderpride

More Photo Galleries

Protesters and Police Clash Over Andrew Jackson Statue Near White House
Protesters and Police Clash Over Andrew Jackson Statue Near White House
Washington Wizards and Mystics Players March on Juneteenth
Washington Wizards and Mystics Players March on Juneteenth
Demonstrators Commemorate Juneteenth Across the Country
Demonstrators Commemorate Juneteenth Across the Country
Photos: New White House Fence Becomes Backdrop for Protest Art
Photos: New White House Fence Becomes Backdrop for Protest Art
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us