Colors of LGBT, Transgender Flags Adorn DC Crosswalks for 50th Pride Month

The rainbow-colored bands of the Pride flag now adorn D.C. intersections as the city celebrates its 50th annual Pride Month.

Bands with the design of the Progress flag stretch from curb to curb at 17th and P streets NW, where the Pride parade usually passes. It was postponed this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. D.C.’s transportation department installed the art Thursday to honor the community, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. Similar art installations are planned this summer for other intersections on 17th Street.

The Progress flag by designer Daniel Quasar is an updated take on the Pride flag and includes light blue, light pink and white stripes to honor transgender people and black and brown stripes to honor marginalized Black and brown communities and people with AIDS, a 2018 fundraiser for the flag explained.