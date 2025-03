Where to see cherry blossoms in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Did you know there's a special word in Japanese just to describe cherry blossom viewing? It's hanami — and there's no better way to spend a few hours in D.C. during cherry blossom season.

Washington, D.C.'s, most famous cherry trees along the Tidal Basin are approaching peak bloom, and you can see beautiful cherry blossoms throughout D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

So, it's time to start planning your perfect bloom-filled day! Maybe you're eager to see the splendor of the Tidal Basin trees, or maybe you'd rather avoid those crowds by visiting another cherry tree enclave.

Here are spots to see the cherry blossom trees in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Best places to see cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C.

Tidal Basin

South of the National Mall

The epicenter of cherry blossom spring fever is the Tidal Basin. Peak bloom is when 70% of the Yoshino trees in this area have flowers — it's a spectacular sight to see, but expect busy crowds. Your best bet is to take public transit, bikes or scooters, then walk along the Tidal Basin Loop Trail.

Nearby, the Hains Point Loop Trail is one of the most bike-friendly places to see cherry blossoms. The 4-mile loop offers views of the Anacostia River, Potomac River, Washington Channel and The Wharf. Bike this tree-lined trail and see several different kinds of cherry trees including Okame, Takesimensis and Kwanzan.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival hosts a welcome area and stage with daily performances through April 6 (here's the schedule). There are also pedal boats! See more below.

From the Water

The pedal boats have returned to the Tidal Basin. Rentals are available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Each boat can hold up to four people (with a weight limit of 805 pounds). A one-hour rental costs $38 on weekdays and $40 on weekends and holidays. During cherry blossom season, rentals are walk-up only; there are no prepaid reservations.

The Cherry Blossom Water Taxi is a different way to see the blossoms while traveling between D.C., National Harbor in Maryland and Alexandria, Virginia.

Or, add a boozy twist to your floating experience with the Sea Suite Cruises' line of boat party cruises, Whitlow's on Water and Party Boat DC.

Would you rather row your own boat? Cherry blossom kayak tours from The Wharf Boathouse begin March 29.

American University

4400 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

The American University campus in Northwest D.C. is a designated arboretum with over 3,000 trees of all types — including collections of cherry trees.

Congressional Cemetery

1801 E St. SE, Washington, D.C.

This dog-friendly cemetery has both Okame (Taiwan) cherry trees, which bloom on the early side, and Kwanzan cherry trees which typically bloom about two weeks after the famed Yoshino ones at the National Mall.

National Arboretum

3501 New York Ave NE, Washington, D.C. 20002

The Arboretum has its own collection of cherry trees alongside numerous other plants. You can find a self-guided tour here.

Oxon Run Park

1200 Mississippi Ave. SE, Washington, D.C.

This park could give the Tidal Basin a serious challenge: More than 200 cherry blossom trees have been planted there.

The Wharf

760 Maine Ave. SW, Washington, D.C.

Stroll down The Wharf or sit down on a restaurant patio, then look out across the Washington Channel for some cherry blossom views. You could also rent a kayak or canoe or board the Cherry Blossom Water Taxi. Bonus: Visit on March 29 for Bloomaroo, a family-friendly festival with live music, art and fireworks.

Stanton Park

226 4th St NE, Washington, D.C.

This family-friendly park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood is filled with cherry blossom trees. Plus, it has a playground, a statue of Nathanael Greene and is within walking distance of the Supreme Court and the U.S. Capitol.

Your Neighborhood

Casey Trees has a map of cherry trees throughout the District.

Maryland cherry blossoms

Brookside Gardens and other Montgomery County Parks

Various locations

Twenty-five of Montgomery County's public parks have cherry trees — here's an interactive map. You can even look for a specific species!

Brookside Gardens is a standout spot because it has 26 Yoshino and weeping cherry trees that are particularly impressive — look in the Gude Garden.

South Germantown Recreational Park and its HeartSmart Trail are another option.

Centennial Park (Howard County)

1000 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City, Maryland

Cherry trees have been planted in three spots in Centennial Park in Howard County. View some from your car, or walk the Lake Loop. Here's a map.

National Harbor

Oxon Hill, Maryland

National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Maryland, boasts more than 200 cherry trees and sprinkles celebrations throughout the season. Head over on Sakura Sunday (March 30) for performances and more celebrating Japanese culture!

Remember to check out special activities plus classes including a cherry blossom-themed mixology class (April 12) and origami (April 12).

Fort McHenry

2400 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, Maryland

The grounds of Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, host cherry blossom trees. It's free to visit and park at the park!

Kenwood Neighborhood

Bethesda

Stroll through this Montgomery County neighborhood filled with cherry trees. Kennedy Drive, Dorset Avenue and Kenwood Avenue have some of the best views. Visit Montgomery has tips for visitors!

Virginia cherry blossoms

Arlington National Cemetery

Arlington, Virginia

More than 400 cherry trees grow throughout the Arlington National Cemetery. Most are Yoshino trees, but weeping Higan cherry trees, Kwanzan trees and more bloom annually.

Arlington National Cemetery requires every visitor over the age of 18 to have a photo ID. Expect a security screening, too!

Founder's Park

351 N Union St, Alexandria, Virginia

At Founder’s Park in Alexandria, you can take in the fresh air, look out at the water and bask in cherry blossoms galore.

Meadowlark Botanical Gardens (Shutterstock)

Meadowlark Botanical Gardens

9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct, Vienna, Virginia

A wide array of plants grow in the 100-acre grounds of Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Fairfax Station, Virginia, but in the springtime, it becomes a haven of cherry blossom joy.

Old Town Alexandria

The 100 block of Wolfe Street, near the waterfront and Roberdeau Park, is a good place for a selfie, according to Visit Alexandria. With cherry blossom-themed food and drink, art exhibits, craft workshops, shopping events and more, Old Town is a cherry blossom destination.

Van Gogh Bridge on Lake Anne

The Green Trail, Reston, Virginia

This spot is for the photographers: The few cherry trees around the bridge make a gorgeous photo backdrop. To get there, follow Reston's Green Trail over Lake Anne.

