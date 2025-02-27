When will D.C.'s cherry blossoms reach peak bloom? Storm Team4 reveals prediction

Signs of spring are starting to emerge, and cherry blossom watch is on!

The cherry trees surrounding D.C.’s Tidal Basin may not look like much now. But within a few weeks, they’ll be bursting with delicate pink and white flowers in a spectacular spring display drawing thousands of visitors.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper predicts peak bloom will fall between March 28 and April 3.

Peak bloom is the best time to visit D.C.’s famous cherry blossom trees. It’s when 70% of the blossoms on the Tidal Basin’s Yoshino cherry trees are out.

The cherry trees have to complete a long journey before peak bloom. Cherry blossoms bloom in stages: green bud, florets visible, extension of florets, peduncle elongation and puffy white all come before the full bloom.

Weather plays a huge role in how quickly the flowers emerge.

Last year, D.C.’s famed trees had green beds as of March 2, and peak bloom was called on March 17, hurried along by warm temperatures. It was one of the earliest peak blooms recorded.

We don’t have those green buds yet for 2025.

How does Storm Team4 decide its cherry blossom forecast?

Draper looked at forecast factors, including how cold winter has been and temperature predictions, to inform her peak bloom prediction.

But it’s a tricky forecast because cherry blossoms are fickle, Draper said.

“They really depend on the day-by-day temperature, high and low throughout the night,” she said.

Temperatures in March are expected to be average, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

She also looked at the “indicator tree,” a tree designated by the National Park Service to gauge the blooming cycle. The indicator tree is about two weeks ahead of the Tidal Basin cherry blossoms.

As of Monday, the indicator tree wasn’t even close to the first stage of the blooming cycle.

So, it’s looking like the cherry blossoms will reach bloom at a normal time. Overall, April 3 is the average first day of peak bloom. But if temperatures move higher or lower than average, that could shift peak bloom expectations.

When is the best time to visit the cherry blossoms in D.C.?

When the cherry blossoms are in peak bloom, visitors are treated to a sweeping view of white, puffy trees surrounding the Tidal Basin water and the Thomas Jefferson Memorial.

If weather conditions are good, peak bloom can last as long as 10 days.

Visiting during peak bloom is a bucket list item for anyone living in the D.C. area, but cherry trees start to look stunning earlier in their blooming cycle. It’s often worthwhile to visit by the time the National Park Service declares the collection of trees is in the puffy white stage.

If you’re jotting down a date to visit, Draper has some pro tips.

It's too early to know when exactly the trees will bloom, but Storm Team4's Amelia Draper got the details on what's happening with the trees now.

“I would probably go right now on the first week in April, maybe the second week in April, because if the blossoms start to fall off the trees, it’s still so pretty,” she said. “All the petals are dancing around. Just, what a wonderful time.”

“We’ve lived here for so long and it never gets old,” she added.

Again, that’s assuming average temperatures. We promise to share any significant updates along the way!

It’s important to note that every tree blooms on its own timeline. For several weeks in March and April, you’ll likely be able to find a stunning backdrop for a cherry blossom selfie.

Events for the National Chery Blossom Festival run from March 20 to April 13.

