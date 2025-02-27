National Park Service announces cherry blossom peak bloom dates

The National Park Service revealed on Thursday when officials expect the famous cherry trees in Washington, D.C., to reach peak bloom.

The projected peak bloom dates are March 28 to 31, the National Park Service announced.

Peak bloom is the best time to visit D.C.’s world-renowned cherry blossoms. It means that 70% of the Yoshino cherry trees' flowers are out.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper predicts peak bloom will fall between March 28 and April 3.

“We take an honor to sustain this gift from the Japanese, the country of Japan. We partner with the National Cherry Blossom Festival to honor and celebrate the gift every year,” the National Park Service’s Kevin Griess said. He’s the superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks.

“JEOPARDY!” host Ken Jennings, who is set to serve as a grand marshal of the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade, appeared in a video to help with the announcement.

In true “JEOPARDY!” style, Jennings read an answer: “The iconic cherry trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. will display a spectacular canopy of white blossoms when they reach peak bloom on these predicted dates in 2025.”

Then, Griess announced the forecasted dates phrased as a question –following the rules of the popular game show: “When is March 28th to the 31st, 2025?”

The 'hometown celebration' with numerous festivals and events is a massive draw for tourists

The National Chery Blossom Festival draws huge crowds to D.C.

“Every year, the festival transforms our city,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “Obviously we love the festival because it's beautiful, but we also love it because it brings so many people to Washington, D.C.”

Last year, the number of people who visited D.C. for cherry blossoms surpassed pre-pandemic numbers, filling hotels and generating more than $200 million in revenue for businesses and the hospitality industry, Bowser said.

The trees at the Tidal Basin are the main attraction, but all eight wards of the city have cherry trees that bloom in the spring, Bowser said.

"Yes, we welcome people from around the world, but this is also a hometown celebration," Bowser said.

The festival runs from March 20 to April 13 and will include events such as the Blossom Kite Festival, the parade and Petalpalooza. Restaurants around the city are set to offer food and drink specials.

More than 100 performances are set to occur on the ANA Stage at the Tidal Basin Welcome Area, which is set to open on March 22.

Several new activations and events are planned. The welcome area is set to display murals from students across the District. The first Stumpy’s Petals & Paddles Race will honor a resilient cherry tree removed from the Tidal Basin due to persistent flooding.

