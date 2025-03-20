Peduncle elongation! DC's cherry blossoms hit stage 4 of 6 leading to peak bloom

Don't laugh. The blooms reached the fourth stage: peduncle elongation.

D.C.’s iconic cherry blossoms have reached stage four as they head toward peak bloom, the National Park Service (NPS) posted Thursday on its Bloom Watch page.

Stage four is known as peduncle elongation and gets the most giggles out of the six stages of the cherry blossom blooming cycle.

The final stage, peak bloom, is defined as when 70% of the Tidal Basin’s Yoshino cherry tree blossoms have opened.

Daily temperatures generally play a role in how fast the blossoms progress through the stages to reach peak bloom. In previous years, extremely warm or cool temperatures have led to peak bloom as early as March 15 (in 1990) and as late as April 18 (back in 1958).

This year, the NPS has predicted peak bloom for March 28 to March 31, and Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper says March 28 to April 3 likely will be the best time to see the blossoms.

