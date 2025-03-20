Cherry Blossoms

Peduncle elongation! DC's cherry blossoms hit stage 4 of 6 leading to peak bloom

Peduncle elongation gives us the first peek at the pink petals

By Carissa DiMargo, NBC Washington managing editor and Jordan Young

NBC Universal, Inc.

Don't laugh. The blooms reached the fourth stage: peduncle elongation.

D.C.’s iconic cherry blossoms have reached stage four as they head toward peak bloom, the National Park Service (NPS) posted Thursday on its Bloom Watch page.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Stage four is known as peduncle elongation and gets the most giggles out of the six stages of the cherry blossom blooming cycle.

The final stage, peak bloom, is defined as when 70% of the Tidal Basin’s Yoshino cherry tree blossoms have opened.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Cherry Blossoms Mar 19

Cherry blossoms in DC: A complete guide for bloom lovers and first-time visitors

Metro (WMATA) Mar 17

Metro expects cherry blossom ridership boom but faces budget constraints

Daily temperatures generally play a role in how fast the blossoms progress through the stages to reach peak bloom. In previous years, extremely warm or cool temperatures have led to peak bloom as early as March 15 (in 1990) and as late as April 18 (back in 1958).

This year, the NPS has predicted peak bloom for March 28 to March 31, and Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper says March 28 to April 3 likely will be the best time to see the blossoms.

You can send us YOUR peak bloom prediction; the person who gets the closest without going over will receive a cherry blossom-themed NBC4 & Telemundo 44 prize pack.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.

This article tagged under:

Cherry BlossomsNational MallNational Park Service
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us