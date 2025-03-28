Peak bloom! DC's renowned cherry blossoms spring out at the Tidal Basin

Peak bloom is here!

The Yoshino cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., are overflowing with delicate pink and white flowers. More than 70% of the blooms are open, the National Park Service (NPS) announced Friday morning, marking the start of peak bloom.

Peak bloom is the best time to visit the adored cherry blossoms. Thousands flock to the water near the Martin Luther King, Jr. and Thomas Jefferson memorials every spring to see a sweeping panorama of flora.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

"PEAK BLOOM! PEAK BLOOM! PEAK BLOOM! Shout it louder. PEAK BLOOOOOOOOOOOM!" the NPS announced on social media. "It took one more sunrise and warming temperatures, but we're finally here. Glorious clouds of white and pink cherry blossoms now ring the Tidal Basin, creating a splendid spring spectacle. Come enjoy the beauty."

Both the NPS and our own Storm Team4 got their blossom predictions exactly right this year when it came to Day 1 of peak bloom. Late last month, the NPS predicted peak bloom for March 28 to 31, while Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper predicted peak bloom between March 28 and April 3.

Of course, the duration of this year's peak bloom is yet to be seen. The spring display can last for several days or longer under ideal conditions.

“The length of the blooming period depends on weather conditions. Cool, calm weather can extend the length of the bloom, and a rainy, windy day can bring an abrupt end to the ephemeral blossoms,” the NPS has said.

Getty Images Getty Images

Where to see the cherry blossoms

The Tidal Basin, near D.C.'s National Mall, is where you'll find D.C.'s iconic Yoshino cherry trees, plus comfort stations, daily live performances and other fun activities including pedal boat rentals.

When you're there, stroll the Tidal Basin Loop Trail, a 2.1-mile easy walk, or go for the 4.1-mile Hains Point Loop.

Avoid traffic and parking headaches by taking public transit, walking, biking or another form of transportation. However you want to get to the cherry blossoms, our guide has pro tips!

Blooming cherry trees can be found across the DMV all spring long. Here are other great places to see blossoms.

Saturday will be a great day to see D.C.'s cherry blossoms

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Jessica Faith says blossom viewers will have great weather on Saturday: mild temps and sunny skies. Here's the forecast.

Be ready for crowds, especially with two major cherry blossom events happening near the Tidal Basin. The National Kite Festival will bring hordes to fly colorful kites near the Washington Monument. At The Wharf, Bloomaroo will celebrate the season with live music and fireworks.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.