Washington, D.C.'s iconic cherry blossoms draw massive crowds every year as they bloom — and if you're one of many (many, many, many) people planning on seeing them along the Tidal Basin and the National Mall, that means you need to have a game plan for just how you're going to get there.

First, decide whether you want to start at the Tidal Basin, Potomac Park or the National Mall — all have plenty of cherry trees. That will also have an impact on, say, which Metro station or bus stop you'd like to use, or whether you'd like to opt for a less-common form of transportation (kayaks, we're looking at you).

Zoom & click/tap on the interactive map below for details on each of the marked locations.

The National Park Service always encourages blossom fans to take the Metro, warning that driving is ... not pleasant.

Which Metrorail stops to use for cherry blossoms

Smithsonian

Metro line: 🔵🟠⚪

This station lets you out right at the National Mall, and it's also the closest stop to the Tidal Basin — but because of this, it can get crowded. It has two exits: one on the mall itself (at 12th Street SW and Jefferson Drive SW) and another about a block south at 12th Street SW and Independence Avenue SW.

L'Enfant Plaza

Metro lines: 🔵🟠⚪🟢🟡

This is another great option and serves five of Metro's six lines. However, the station's multiple exits can sometimes be confusing. While L'Enfant's 9th and D exit is physically closest to the Tidal Basin, it's probably the most confusing for visitors (for starters, it lets out in a food court).

A Metro spokesperson told us the exit at 7th and Maryland will be the easiest to navigate. When you get out of the station, walk one block north along 7th Street SW, and then turn left and head west on Independence Avenue SW.

Archives-Navy Memorial-Penn Quarter

Metro lines: 🟢🟡

Cross Pennsylvania Avenue NW and then Constitution Avenue NW. On the south side of Constitution, you can stroll through the Sculpture Garden outside the National Gallery of Art at the start of your journey to the blossoms.

Arlington Cemetery

Metro line: 🔵

If you're up for a walk over the Arlington Memorial Bridge, you'll be treated to a stunning view of the Lincoln Memorial and a blossom-studded shoreline as you cross.

Federal Triangle

Metro lines: 🔵🟠⚪

This station will let you out on the north side of the National Mall. Pass the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Washington Monument on your way. (Note: If you want to pay a visit to the NMAAHC, you'll need free timed tickets; ditto if you want to ride to the top of the Washington Monument.)

Metro Center

Metro lines: 🔴

While it's definitely not the closest station to the blossoms, this would be your best bet if you're a Red Line rider aiming to avoid a transfer (and don't mind a lengthy walk). You can take a stroll through President's Park on your way there and check out the neighborhood's plentiful dining options on your way back. (At Metro Center, use the 13th & G or 12th & F exits.)

Metro construction during cherry blossom season:

Metro won't have any major daytime trackwork between March 10 and April 18, although crews will do some late-night track work with single-tracking after 10 p.m. on a few nights on parts of the Red and Blue/Orange/Silver lines.

Interlude: COMING FROM OUT OF TOWN?

We hope you enjoy your time in D.C.! Here's a quick primer on Metro (you also might see it referred to as WMATA — for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority).

What to know about Metro fare:

Metro fare cards (known as SmarTrip cards) are used for both Metrorail and Metrobus. You can use either a plastic SmarTrip card (there's actually a commemorative cherry blossom special edition!) or use mobile pay on your phone.

Plan to load enough value on your card to pay for all trips you plan to take; 1-day, 3-day and 7-day passes are available for unlimited travel on rail or bus.

Weekend fares on Metro are $2.25-$2.50. Weekday fares are $2.25-$6.75 until 9:30 p.m. when they drop to the same cost as weekends. You can calculate your fare by using Metro's Trip Planner.

Each rider age 5 or older needs their own SmarTrip card.

Riding Metrobus is free with a transfer discount if you're transferring to or from a Metrorail line.

Parking at Metro stations:

Parking is free on weekends at all Metro-owned parking garages and lots.

Only some Metro stations have parking. See the list of stations with parking here.

Metro's guide:

See Metro's guide for new riders online here.

Track trains and buses:

You can see real-time info and service alerts on Metropulse for Metrorail and for Metrobus. Also, many wayfinding apps, such as Google Maps and Apple Maps, will show bus directions.

Which Metrobus stops to use for cherry blossoms

Several routes serve the National Mall and Tidal Basin area.

In addition to several other options, you can take the 32 or 36 bus lines to any of these stops:

Virginia Avenue NW and E Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW and 14th St NW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW and 13th St NW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW and 10th St NW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW and 7th St NW

Independence Avenue SW and 6th Street SW

See timetables and other routes here, plus real-time info and service alerts on Metropulse. (And in case you skipped our Metro primer above — we'll reiterate here that many wayfinding apps, such as Google Maps and Apple Maps, will show bus directions.)

Riding Metrobus is free with a transfer discount if you're transferring to or from a Metrorail line.

Where to park when seeing cherry blossoms

Be warned that parking will be very hard to find around the National Mall and Tidal Basin during cherry blossom season. The NPS warns: "If you choose to drive, prepare for severe traffic congestion, extremely scarce parking, and altered traffic patterns including road closures and temporary one-way roads. Downtown Washington, DC is serviced by Interstate 395, Interstate 66, and US Highways 1, 29, and 50. Consider parking at a Metro station and using public transportation to reach the National Mall ..."

However, if you absolutely must look for parking, the National Park Service says it may be available in these areas:

Madison Drive NW and Jefferson Drive NW along the National Mall

Constitution Avenue NW

Ohio Drive SW (along the Potomac River south of the Lincoln Memorial)

Lots A, B & C south of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial

Limited handicapped parking is available near the memorials, but these spaces fill up quickly, according to the NPS

Parking garage info and how to pay for metered spaces:

The NPS also notes that paid parking garages are available north of Constitution Avenue NW. If you're looking for one of those, consider trying a parking locator app, such as SpotHero.

You also might want to make sure you have the ParkMobile app downloaded to your phone ahead of time, as you can pay for street parking in D.C. (including in Potomac Park) through that app.

Remember that all Metro-owned parking garages and lots have free parking on weekends. See the list of stations with parking here.

Partial Ohio Drive SW closure:

One more important thing to note — a portion of Ohio Drive SW is shut down due to a long-term D.C. Water construction project, and not all GPS apps appear to have picked up on that yet (even as of earlier this month).

A detour is available via the recently constructed West Potomac Drive SW. See more info here.

DC Water DC Water

Where to ride or park a bike when seeing cherry blossoms

Hains Point Loop Trail:

This 4.1-mile loop offers cyclists the chance to see multiple species of cherry blossoms, as well as views of the Potomac and Anacostia rivers and the Washington Channel.

"Please watch your step as the path may contain some uneven pavement," the NPS cautions.

You can see the loop on this easy-to-read bike trail map, which also shows points of interest.

Capital Bikeshare cherry blossom parking:

There are plenty of docking stations in the area, including these:

Henry Bacon Drive and Lincoln Memorial Circle NW — docking station just northeast of the memorial

Lincoln Memorial — docking station just southeast of the memorial

22nd Street and Constitution Avenue NW

17th Street and Independence Avenue SW

19th Street and Constitution Avenue NW

Iwo Jima Memorial (N. Meade Street & 14th Street N. in Arlington, Virginia)

You can use Capital Bikeshare's docking station map to see locations and check bike availability.

If you're riding your own bike:

Bike parking is available near each of the major memorials and along the National Mall. However, remember that you can't ride your bike within the memorials themselves, the NPS warns.

How to use Potomac Water Taxi to get to the cherry blossoms

You can board Potomac Water Taxi from Georgetown, National Harbor or Old Town Alexandria and take it to the dock at The Wharf (950 Wharf St. SW).

Then walk northwest along the waterfront and Maine Avenue SW to get to the Tidal Basin; it's about 0.8 miles away.

Paddle boat and kayak rentals

While paddle boats and kayaks (most likely) won't get you from your doorstep to the blossoms, it can be an amazing experience to view the blossoms from the water.

Boating in DC rents out kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, rowboats and more, which you can reserve online. There are multiple locations, including at the Wharf (710 Wharf St. SW), which — starting March 29 — will be open on weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Several of the boathouses have not yet announced their spring hours, though, so call before you go.

Paddle boats are also available to rent right at the Tidal Basin daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (The rental pavilion's address is 1501 Maine Ave. SW.) However, only walk-up rentals are permitted for the next few weeks due to the National Cherry Blossom Festival. Advance bookings will be available starting April 14.

