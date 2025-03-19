Cherry Blossoms

Halfway there! DC's cherry blossoms hit stage 3 of 6 en route to peak bloom

The NPS said upcoming weather will play a role in how quickly the blossoms move through the stages

By Carissa DiMargo, NBC Washington managing editor and Jordan Young

NBC Universal, Inc.

We're getting there! D.C.’s iconic cherry blossoms have reached stage three as they head toward peak bloom, the National Park Service (NPS) posted Tuesday morning on its Bloom Watch page.

Stage three is known as extension of florets. In recent years, the trees have reached stage three earlier in March, according to NPS data. That phase began March 8 last year, and March 7 the year before that.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

There are six stages total. The final stage, peak bloom, is defined as when 70% of the Tidal Basin’s Yoshino cherry blossoms have opened.

Cherry Blossoms 3 hours ago

Cherry blossoms in DC: A complete guide for bloom lovers and first-time visitors

Metro (WMATA) Mar 17

Metro expects cherry blossom ridership boom but faces budget constraints

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Daily temperatures generally play a role in how fast the blossoms progress through the stages to reach peak bloom. In previous years, extremely warm or cool temperatures have led to peak bloom as early as March 15 (in 1990) and as late as April 18 (back in 1958).

This year, the NPS has predicted peak bloom for March 28 to March 31, and Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper says March 28 to April 3 likely will be the best time to see the blossoms. You can send us YOUR peak bloom prediction; the person who gets the closest without going over will receive a cherry blossom-themed NBC4 & Telemundo 44 prize pack.

This article tagged under:

Cherry BlossomsNational MallNational Park Service
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us