DC's cherry blossoms reach stage 1 of 6 on the way to peak bloom

The world-renowned cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C., are marching toward peak bloom.

The cherry trees surrounding the Tidal Basin are showing green buds, the National Park Service announced Tuesday, marking the first stage of the blossoms’ blooming cycle.

"Small green buds are appearing on the Yoshino cherry trees in the park," NPS said on social media. "It's all happening!"

Weather is the main factor dictating how quickly the pink and white flowers will burst forth. Warm temperatures speed up the blooming cycle. NPS declared the blooms reached stage one amid warmer-than-average temperatures as highs ticked toward 70 degrees, but cooler weather is ahead, Storm Team4 says.

According to National Park Service data, it often takes about a week for the blossoms to hit the second stage, florets visible. However, last year it only took about three days.

The stages of the cherry blossom bloom cycle are: green buds, florets visible, extension of florets, peduncle elongation, puffy white and peak bloom.

Peak bloom is when 70% of the flowers on the Yoshino cherry trees are open. It can last several days, especially if the weather is cool and calm.

The National Park Service announced its experts predict cherry blossoms will be in peak bloom from March 28 to March 31. Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper agrees that the last week of March is the best time to plan your trip to the blossoms.

