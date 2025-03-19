Cherry blossoms in DC: A complete guide for bloom lovers and first-time visitors

Delicate flower

Bursting forth, hello springtime

Joy in pink and white

Spring is synonymous with cherry blossom season in D.C. Within weeks, cherry trees across the region will overflow with thousands of small pink and white blooms.

When the collection of Yoshino cherry trees on the Tidal Basin hits peak bloom, viewers are treated to a sweeping panorama of florals around the Jefferson Memorial. These are D.C.’s famous cherry blossoms – and anyone who sees this spectacular spring display will understand why they’re world-renowned.

Given to the U.S. by Japan more than 100 years ago, the cherry trees also symbolize the countries’ friendship and cultural connections. Thousands not only participate in hanami – the Japanese word for flower viewing – but attend the Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival, one of the most popular cherry blossom events.

While the cherry blossoms may not look like much now, their blooming cycle is underway. Peak bloom 2025 is expected at the end of March or the first days of April (see the National Park Service's and Storm Team4's exact predictions below).

While the trees are treasured – and draw upwards of 1.5 million visitors every year – they face threats including climate change and the degradation of the sea wall around the Tidal Basin that allowed flooding to inundate trees.

Visitors to the cherry blossoms this year will likely notice the rehabilitation project to save the Tidal Basin. Over 150 trees – including perhaps the most famous cherry tree, Stumpy – were removed for the work.

Still, as dozens of cherry trees bloom following the D.C. area’s coldest winter in years, they remain a symbol of resilience, the beauty of renewal and the promises of spring.

Here's your guide to enjoying D.C.'s springtime tradition, starting with four essential pro tips.

The best place to see cherry blossoms in D.C.

The Tidal Basin, near D.C.'s National Mall, is where you'll find D.C.'s iconic Yoshino cherry trees, plus comfort stations, live performances and other fun activities including paddle boat rentals.

When you're there, stroll the Tidal Basin Loop Trail, a 2.1-mile easy walk, or go for the 4.1-mile Hains Point Loop.

Before you visit, here are four pro tips:

The best time to visit: Peak bloom is THE time to go, but you'll likely see some gorgeous, flowering trees even if you visit a few days before or after. It's expected in late March or early April, and we'll keep you updated here, plus in our free newsletters and app.

Expect crowds: Beat the crowds (somewhat) by going very early in the morning, after sunset or even on a rainy day.

Beat the crowds (somewhat) by going very early in the morning, after sunset or even on a rainy day. Don't drive: Trust us. Skip parking and traffic headaches if at all possible. You have many other options, including Metro, buses, bike rentals, walking and more. We lay out your options below!

Trust us. Skip parking and traffic headaches if at all possible. You have many other options, including Metro, buses, bike rentals, walking and more. We lay out your options below! Be kind to the trees: The National Park Service asks people to be gentle with branches, which means no climbing or shaking. Avoid walking near the trees' roots.

Blooming cherry trees can be found across the DMV all spring long. Popular alternative spots include the National Arboretum, Congressional Cemetery and Oxon Run Park in D.C.; Brookside Gardens, National Harbor and the Kenwood neighborhood in Maryland; and Arlington National Cemetery and Founder's Park in Virginia.

When is peak bloom expected for DC's cherry blossoms?

Peak bloom is the best time to visit D.C.’s world-renowned cherry blossoms. It means that 70% of the flowers on the Yoshino cherry trees are out.

Weather, especially temperatures, is the biggest factor determining how quickly cherry blossoms reach peak bloom. Warmer days and mild nights will entice the flowers out quickly.

The NPS predicts that peak bloom will occur March 28 to March 31

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper predicts March 28 to April 3 will be the best time to see the blossoms

Under ideal conditions – moderately cool weather without wind and rain – the flowers can hang on for over a week.

Cherry blossoms bloom in six stages: green buds, florets visible, extension of florets, peduncle elongation, puffy white and peak bloom.

Our changing climate is making D.C.'s cherry blossoms reach peak bloom earlier. From 1931 to 1960, the average peak bloom was around April 6. From 1981 to 2010, the average peak bloom was five days sooner around April 1. Climate Central projects that by 2070 peak bloom could be as early as the first week of March.

Fun events for the National Cherry Blossom Festival

The National Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off on March 20, 2025, the first day of spring.

The festival's Welcome Area and ANA Stage are a great first stop on your tour of the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin. Expect daily live performances and the opportunity to learn about the trees. It's scheduled to be open from Saturday, March 22, to Sunday, April 6.

Other great events to check out include:

Getting to and from the cherry blossoms

Train, bus, bike, foot, scooter, boat: You have options for getting to the Tidal Basin to see the cherry blossoms.

The best Metro stations

🔵🟠⚪ Metrorail's Smithsonian station lets you out right at the National Mall, and it's also the closest stop to the Tidal Basin — but because of this, it can get crowded.

🔵🟠⚪🟢🟡 L'Enfant Plaza is another great option and serves five of Metro's six lines. However, the station's multiple exits can sometimes be confusing.

🔴 While it's definitely not the closest station to the blossoms, this would be your best bet if you're a Red Line rider aiming to avoid a transfer and don't mind a lengthy walk (almost 30 minutes). But you'll also pass by some D.C. institutions including the Old Ebbitt Grill, the White House Visitor's Center (where you can visit an Oval Office replica), the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Washington Monument.

Bus

Many bus lines serve the Tidal Basin area. We recommend using your favorite wayfinding app – Google Maps and Apple Maps both will show you options on all of the region's bus lines.

Bike rentals

You can use Capital Bikeshare's docking station map to see locations and check bike availability. Once you're near the Tidal Basin crowds, you'll probably want to dock your bike and stroll.

Blossoms by boat

The Cherry Blossom Water Taxi is a different way to see the blossoms while traveling between D.C. and Alexandria, Virginia. You can also check out shared cruises like Whitlow's on Water and Potomac Tiki Club and the Party Boat DC, which has a BYOB option, for views of the cherry trees along the Potomac River.

Coming from out of town?

We hope you enjoy your time in D.C.! Here's a quick primer on Metro (you also might see it referred to as WMATA — for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority).

Metro fare cards (known as SmarTrip cards) are used for both Metrorail and Metrobus. You can either buy a plastic SmarTrip card at any station, online in advance and select retailers (there's a commemorative cherry blossom special edition!) or set up mobile pay on your phone.

