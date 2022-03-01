March is here and that means cherry blossom season is right around the corner.

The National Park Service and the mayor will announce when peak bloom is expected to begin in a press conference Tuesday.

Peak bloom is defined as when at least 70% of the Yoshino cherry trees around the Tidal Basin are blossoming.

Cherry Tree Varieties, by Bloom

Last year, peak bloom began on March 28, a little earlier than initially predicted.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival, set for March 20 to April 17, is typically one of the District’s biggest tourist draws.

The festival was dramatically scaled back in 2020 and 2021 — but it’s back in full force this year. Even the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade will return.

All the Neighborhood Cherry Blossom Trees in the District

Cherry trees on non-federal land in D.C., color-coded by type of tree and sized according to the tree's diameter. Click on the magnifying glass at the bottom of the map to search for your address.

"People will be flocking to it," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Tuesday. "D.C. is open."

Here are some key dates for the 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival:

Opening Ceremony: Sunday, March 20

Blossom Kite Festival: Saturday, March 26

National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade: Saturday, April 9

Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival: Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10

Anacostia River Festival: Sunday, April 10

Petalpalooza: Saturday, April 16

