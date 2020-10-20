National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

2021 Cherry Blossom Parade Canceled Due to COVID-19

Other National Cherry Blossom Festival events being planned

By Matthew Stabley

The 2021 National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade has already been canceled due to the coronavirus, the festival announced.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival scheduled for March 20 through April will go on with safe programming being planned.

“The health and safety of our festival staff and the attendees, sponsors and other stakeholders remain the Festival’s top priority,” National Cherry Blossom Festival President and CEO Diana Mayhew said in a statement.

The festival is working with the D.C. mayor’s office, the National Park Service and others to plan next year’s festival.

The 2020 parade also was canceled as the region went into a state of emergency at the beginning of the pandemic.

