Celebrating the LGBTQIA+ Community in May: Black Pride, Trans Pride, More Return to DC

The official start of Pride Month is June 1 — it’s a time of celebration, education and recognition of the LGBTQIA+ community and all their contributions to our country throughout history.

If there’s one thing about the Washington, D.C., area, it’s that we know how to do Pride Month right. So, why not whip out our rainbow flags early and kick off the celebration?

Luckily, groups across the DMV had the same idea. Mark your calendars for Trans Pride, DC Black Pride and more in May, including a summit for LGBTQIA+ Black parents.

In addition to June’s main events like the Pride Parade (Saturday, June 10) and Pride Festival (Sunday, June 11), you can look forward to showing your pride or allyship at these events during the month of May.

MoCo Pride Prom

May 12, 7- 10:30 p.m.

Get your dancing shoes ready! Moco Pride Center will host its annual Pride Prom with this year’s theme being "Masquerade Under the Stars." All local high school-aged and community college students who want to celebrate prom with pride are encouraged to attend. The evening will include a DJ, giveaways, raffles and local catering.

LGBT Fallen Heroes Memorial Service

May 13, 2 p.m.

The annual event, taking place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, identifies and honors LGBTQIA+ law enforcement, firefighters, EMS and members of the military that have served their communities.

Mr., Mx, and Miss Capital Pride Pageant

May 18, 7- 11 p.m.

Hosted by Destiny B Childs, Monet Dupree and Patti Lovelace, the pageant will have contestants strutting their stuff in hopes of becoming the 2023 Mr., Mx or Miss Capital Pride. There will be three categories for the chance to win the crown, extra prizes and more. Tickets start at $15.

Trans Pride

May 20, 9:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Trans Pride Washington D.C. returns after a yearslong break with a day-long conference that will take place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. It will include workshops, panel discussions, a keynote address and more.

Equality Prince William Pride

May 21, 12- 4 p.m.

Friends, families, and neighbors are invited to Prince William County Pride on May 20 at the Harris Pavilion. Enjoy music, vendors, and activities for the kids.

PrEP for Pride

May 20, 12- 7 p.m.

The HIV/PrEP Programs at the Charles County Department of Health invite the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies to the first-ever pride festival in Charles County. The family-friendly festival will include entertainment, speakers, food trucks and vendors.

xHood’s Black Parent Pride Summit

May 26-28

This weekend summit is an opportunity for Black parents in the LGBTQIA+ community to meet each other and foster connections — whether families came together through solo parenting by choice, foster care, adoption or any other means. The weekend includes talks, accessible resources and community engagement to unite in the joys and pains of parenting. Oh, and there’s an after-party and boozy brunch on a boat!

DC Black Pride 2023

May 26- 29

“Know your past, live your present, fight for your future,” DC Black Pride’s motto states. Do exactly that at this year’s DCBP festival celebrating the Black community’s crucial role in the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights. The festival includes concerts, poetry slams, cookouts and parties galore.

