Celebrate DC's First-Ever Plant Week

Little Leaf, a plant shop in Logan Circle, is hosting the first-ever plant week in the District.

Mollie Lee, the shop director of Little Leaf, hopes Plant Week encourages residents to shop at local plant vendors and green up their spaces for summer.

Little Leaf is partnering with more than 15 D.C.-area plant shops to offer different perks and promos. You'll also find pop-ups, workshops and events throughout the D.C. area.

"How can we really give back to the plant community that this area has cultivated over the years? And the other end of that is how can we showcase all the awesome local vendors that sell plants in the area," Lee said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

DC Plant Week is July 6-10.