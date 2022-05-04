Celebrate Cinco de Mayo 2022 With These Food Discounts and Deals

Cinco de Mayo is this Thursday, and it's a day for celebration.

Although the holiday celebrates Mexico's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, the holiday has grown in the United States tremendously. Many businesses across the country offer deals to commemorate the holiday.

Keep reading to discover businesses with current offerings.

Chipotle

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Chipotle is one business that never misses a Cinco de Mayo Celebration. It is offering free delivery through May 6 with promo code DELIVER to celebrate the holiday.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is offering a members-only deal for the rest of the week, allowing customers to get $3 off when they order a meal for delivery through DashPass, Uber One, Postmates Unlimited, or Grubhub+. The offer is good from May 5 to May 8, the company says.

If you're looking to have a Cinco de Mayo event, there's a bigger deal too, with a 15% discount on any "Party Pack" on May 5. The offer is only available via the Taco Bell mobile app.

See more details on both offers here.

Chili's

Enjoy $5 drink specials all day on May 5 at participating locations.

Chevys Fresh Mex

This restaurant is offering a trio of tacos for $6 on Cinco de Mayo.

7-Eleven

If you're a rewards member, you can buy three Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas and any size coffee for $4 through May 24.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

This East Coast restaurant began celebrating early with 5 Days of Cinco, which began on May 1. On Cinco de Mayo, the restaurant will be giving away merchandise and offering patrons to enter multiple giveaways, including winning a trip to Mexico and free dinner for a year.

Moe's Southwest Grill

The chain is offering its loyalty members five times the points on any purchases customers make via the Moe Rewards app or through the website.

Qdoba

Qdoba doesn't appear to have any special discounts for the fifth of May this year, but there's one perk you can still take advantage of: free guacamole and creamy queso.

President Joe Biden stopped at Taqueria Las Gemelas in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to order takeout in honor of Cinco de Mayo. The lunch run was part of the president’s efforts to highlight his administration's push to help restaurants struggling from the pandemic.