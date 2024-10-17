Food & Drink

Burger King is giving out free purple Whoppers as part of ‘Addams Family' collab

Calling all fans of “The Addams Family.”

By Chrissy Callahan | TODAY

Burger King is firing up a kooky deal for customers today that will leave them saying, “Cara Mia.”

To celebrate the release of its limited-edition menu featuring items inspired by “The Addams Family,” the fast-food chain is running a buy-one, get-one-free deal on Whoppers for one day only.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

More specifically, rewards members can get a free Wednesday Whopper, aka a classic Whopper served on a purple bun.

Here’s everything you need to know to score the spooky deal.

The deal is only valid on Oct. 17, just in time for the October supermoon

Participating U.S. Burger King locations will offer a “BOGO Wednesday’s Whopper” deal to rewards members on Thursday, Oct. 17, which just happens to be the day when an October supermoon will reach peak fullness.

The Scene

The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Washington DC 20 hours ago

Political climate sets scene for modern take on ‘Romeo and Juliet'

National Zoo Oct 15

Giant panda pair now home at the National Zoo in DC, debuting in January

The offer, aptly marketed as Uncle Fester’s Full Moon Feast, is valid while supplies last, and purple buns aren’t guaranteed.

You have to buy one full-priced Whopper to score the deal

The limited-edition collection features four items inspired by the animated film "The Addams Family." (Burger King)

Rewards members who purchase one Wednesday’s Whopper at regular price on Oct. 17 will get another for free. The limited-edition menu item is basically a traditional Whopper, but served on a purple bun that gets its color from purple potatoes.

Certain exclusions apply

The BOGO deal is only valid on the Burger King app and website for order ahead or dine-in. Rewards members can use the six-digit “My Code” located in their rewards account (where available) and activate the offer in the “Offers” tab to score the deal.

As always, price and participation can vary and upsizes/modifications can cost extra.

Rewards members are limited to one offer per account and the deal can’t be combined with other coupons or offers.

Lastly, the offer isn’t valid in Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. territories, and it isn’t available during breakfast hours.

The new Addams Family menu features four items

Each of the items in the limited-edition menu are inspired by the animated film “The Addams Family.”

  • Wednesday’s Whopper: A Whopper with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles and onions on a purple bun.
  • Thing’s Rings: Crispy onion rings with themed packaging.
  • Gomez’s Churro Fries: Crispy, fried churros covered in cinnamon sugar and served with chocolate dipping sauce.
  • Morticia’s Kooky Chocolate Shake: A shake made with soft serve, chocolate cake batter fudge, and black and purple cookie pieces.

Burger King also has a limited-edition collection of King Jr. Meal toys to celebrate the new menu.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us