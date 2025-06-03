Skip to content
Breaking
Kilmar Abrego Garcia back in U.S. to face human smuggling charges
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
U.S. & World
The Scene
Politics
Consumer
Investigations
Sports
Newsletters
Watch 24/7
Create profile / Log in
Dashboard
Email preferences
Sign out
Trending
🌡️ Forecast
🏳️🌈 WorldPride DC
🏛 Trump Administration
🗳️ Virginia Primary
🤰🏾 Black Maternal Health
📨 NBC4 Newsletters
📺 Watch 24/7
Our News Standards
Expand
The Scene
The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia