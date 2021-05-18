Broadway at the National Unveils Shows for 2021-2022 Season

Put your hands together for the big return of The National Theatre stage.

Broadway at the National is unveiling its lineup of shows for the 2021-2022 season in an exclusive sneak peek to NBC Washington.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This season starts in November with “Tootsie,” a musical comedy based on the 1980s film, and “Pretty Woman.” Both will premiere in D.C. for the first time.

You can also look forward to “Hairspray” and “Come From Away,” which is returning due to popular demand.

Other shows include “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” “Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats” and “Rent – the 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour.”

Broadway at the National says they've been preparing the whole year for all of this after an extended closure due to the pandemic.

“I think what’s exciting about this season is that it feels really good,” Ashley Birdsell, The National Theatre’s vice president of marketing, said. “They’re happy, feel-good shows from returners we love in D.C.”

The National Theatre fans who are renewing season subscriptions will get first dibs on tickets, starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. "Tootsie," "Pretty Woman," "Hairspray" and "Come From Away" are all part of the theater's subscription series.

Single tickets will go on sale after Labor Day.

The theatre has upgraded its air filtration and increased cleaning as a health precaution.