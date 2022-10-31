Blues Alley

Blues Alley Reopening Week After Fire

The Blues Alley building was damaged by fire, water and smoke Oct. 25

By Mark Segraves and NBC Washington Staff

Georgetown jazz club Blues Alley will reopen Tuesday a week after it was damaged by fire.

The club posted a notice saying, The bones of our building are not broken but our walls may still be in need of another coat of paint.

D.C. Fire and EMS received a call for a fire in the ductwork before 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Smoke began to fill the dining room just before the 7 p.m. show when only a few people were in the building.

Firefighters found fire burning through the attic and roof of the building. The building was evacuated, and firefighters brought the fire under control and ventilated the building.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the cause of the fire was accidental.

Contractors had been working on the roof earlier in the day.

Blues Alley has been a destination for music lovers for almost 60 years. The small Georgetown nightclub was once a carriage house.

The day after the fire, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser dropped by to support the nightclub as the Blues Alley staff began the cleanup and rebuilding process.

Tuesday’s shows feature Dave Kline and Jon Carroll. 

