Blink-182 to Perform in DC, to Tour for the First Time in a Decade

The band will perform in Washington, D.C. on May 23, 2023.

By Nuria Diaz Munoz

Blink-182 announced a world tour that will take the band to more than 60 cities starting in 2023, marking the first time in a decade since the original members toured together.  

The band will perform in Washington, D.C. on May 23, 2023. Ticket sales will start on Monday at 10 a.m.

The band will also release a new single to commemorate the landmark occasion.

The tour comes amid big personal news for some of the band members. Mark Hoppus, the band's bassist, announced that he is cancer free and Travis Barker celebrated his wedding to Kourtney Kardashian.  

