Food & Drink

Ben & Jerry's celebrating Free Cone Day: Here's how to get free ice cream

Get the scoop on how to score free ice cream on Tuesday.

By NBC Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Ben & Jerry's is giving ice cream lovers something to savor on Tuesday.

The company is celebrating its Free Cone Day April 8, and people can get in on the fun with free ice cream.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Where and when can you get your free cone? Here's the scoop:

When is Free Cone Day?

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Ben & Jerry's is celebrating Free Cone Day on Tuesday, April 8.

Dairy Queen also partakes in Free Cone Day, but celebrated its version March 20.

When to get free ice cream at Ben & Jerry's on Free Cone Day

The Scene

The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

The Scene 15 hours ago

A behind-the-scenes look at nature documentary ‘The Americas'

Washington Capitals Apr 7

Capitals open The Ovi Shop with merch to mark Ovechkin's NHL all-time goals record

Customers can get their free ice cream between noon and 8 p.m. at their local Ben & Jerry's.

Where to get free ice cream at Ben & Jerry's

You can find your nearest Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop here.

Can you get unlimited ice cream on Free Cone Day?

Ben & Jerry's encourages fans to get back in line as many times as they'd like on Free Cone Day.

When did Free Cone Day start?

Ben & Jerry's celebrated Free Cone Day for the first time in 1979 to thank everyone "for all the love and support they showed us that first year of business in a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont," according to the company.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us