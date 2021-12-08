Barefoot Wine and Oreo Have Teamed Up for an Unexpected Pairing

Oreo cookies and milk. Red wine and chocolate. Oreo cookie wine?

Oreo Thins and Barefoot Wine have come together to offer a small batch release of Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend Wine.

The "one-of-a-kind" red blend includes flavors of chocolate and cookies and creme along with notes of oak and the natural flavors of blackberry and dark cherries for a smooth and lingering finish.

It can be enjoyed by itself or together with oreo cookies to create a perfect flavor pairing.

"Everyone knows that red wine pairs well with chocolate, but OREO THINS and Barefoot Wine are collaborating to take this classic combination to a whole new delicious level,” said Sydney Kranzmann, Oreo Thins Brand Manager.

Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend Wine will be available starting December 9th exclusively on BarefootWine.com/oreothins for $24.99, while supplies last.

Each delivery will include: 2 bottles of 750ml Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend Wine and one package of OREO THINS cookies.

Your nighttime treat just got a lot more interesting.