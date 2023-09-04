Amelia Earhart's convertible, classic Porsche race car displayed on National Mall

If you're a classic car enthusiast – or into aviation heroes – you won't want to miss the Cars at the Capital exhibition.

Two classic cars will be displayed in a glass case on the National Mall.

You can visit Amelia Earhart's 1937 Cord Phaeton through Tuesday. Earhart purchased the convertible less than a year before she disappeared while flying over the South Pacific, organizers said.

A 1952 Porsche America Roadster will be on display from Wednesday until Sept. 11. It’s one of Porsche’s first factory-built race cars, among 17 of made specifically for racers.

You can find the cars in between the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and the USDA Building.

The display is free to visit.

Families can also visit on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to join in with activities at the kid zone.

The Hagerty Drivers Foundation displays cars added to the National Historic Vehicle Register during its annual exhibition.

