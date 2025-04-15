All Things Go reveals 2025 festival lineup with Noah Kahan, Lucy Dacus, Doechii, Kesha

All Things Go has dropped the lineup for its 2025 D.C. festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, and the lineup is stacked.

Noah Kahan, The Marías, Lucy Dacus, Clairo, Doechii, Kesha and Djo are set to headline the three-day festival.

In a sea of festivals, All Things Go always stands out for booking some of the most talented women touring in any year. This year will be no different. Doechii's album "Alligator Bites Never Heal" won Best Rap Album at this year's Grammy Awards. Lola Young, Sharon Van Etten, Faye Webster, Julien Baker, The Last Dinner Party and MARINA are just a few other big names.

Wallows, The Backseat Lovers and Role Model are among the other 40+ artists booked.

Presale for tickets is set to begin on Thursday, April 17, at 10 a.m. Prices start at $139 for a three-day pass You can sign up here.

All Things Go DC is set for Sept. 26-28 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. The New York version, All Things Go NY, will happen the same weekend.

