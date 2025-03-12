All things circles: $3.14 deals and fun events for Pi Day in the DC area

Pi isn’t just a term you see in math problems. It’s a special number with its own unique day.

Pi Day is celebrated every year on March 14 because the date aligns with the first three digits of pi – 3.14. In 2025, Pi Day falls on a Friday.

Pi shows the relationship between the circumference and the diameter of a circle and is critical in important mathematical calculations. Thus, most Pi Day celebrations revolve around delicious, circular pies.

Here are some fun activities to celebrate the day in the D.C. area.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Pi Day 2025 events

Pie eating contest

1310 Kitchen and Bar

The Georgetown restaurant will host their first annual pie eating contest and offer special discounts to celebrate Pi Day.

The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday with the Kid’s Pie Eating Contest for children ages 7 to 10, followed by a competition for older kids aged 11 to 15. The Adult Pie Eating Contest for ages 16 and older starts at 6 p.m. with the awards ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m. 1310 Kitchen and Bar will offer chocolate pies for the kids and pot pies for the adults. Come hungry!

Spots must be reserved in advance. The restaurant will offer 10% off all pies from Jenn's Homemade.

Pi Day Party by Mathnasium x CAMP

Tyson’s Corner Center

CAMP, the family activity center in Tysons Corner Center, is teaming up with Mathnasium for free Pi Day celebrations. Families can book a Pi Day slime bar appointment, then enjoy free pizza and other hands-on activities like beaded bracelet crafting, face painting and temporary tattoos.

Mathnasium and CAMP are also hosting a national sweepstakes. Three lucky winners will receive a $3,140 educational scholarship and a $314 CAMP gift card.

$3.14 Pi Day deals

Acme Pie Co.

2803 Columbia Pike, Arlington, Virginia

All slices eaten in-store will be sold for $3.14 on March 14. The pies come in 12-15 sweet and savory flavors including key lime and coconut custard.

All-Purpose Pizza

Various locations

All-Purpose Pizza will celebrate Pi Day with $3.14 drafts of AP Pils, its collaboration with DC Brau, with any food purchase on Friday, March 14.

AP Pizza Shop

4747 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda, Maryland

AP Pizza Shop in Bethesda will offer free triple chocolate chip cookies with the purchase of two pizzas.

Mia’s Italian Kitchen

100 King St, Alexandria, VA

Can’t get enough free pizza. Enjoy a BOGO deal: Buy one small pizza, get another for $3.14. It's only available for takeout.

Milk Bar

Logan Circle, plus online

Buy one Milk Bar pie and you can get another for 25% off if you use code PIDAY.

Palette 22

4053 Campbell Ave., Arlington, Virginia

Buy one, get one small pizza for $3.14. Available for dine-in and takeout, but not valid with happy hour.

Pie Shop

1339 H St NE, Washington, D.C.

The annual Pi Day Pie Happy Hour means select sweet slices will be on sale for $3.14 from 3:14 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It's only one slice per customer, so bring your friends!

Pizzeria Paradiso

2003 P St NW, Washington, D.C.

The woman and Latin-owned pizzeria that first opened in D.C. more than 30 years ago is giving guests $3.14 off all large pizzas on pi’s special day.

Side Door Pizza

909 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, D.C.

Enjoy handheld pizzas for $3.14 each during lunch hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The regular price for the handheld pizzas is $7-$10. Pre-orders for Friday start Thursday at 3 p.m.

Wiseguy Pizza

Various locations

New York-style pizza is making its presence known on Pi Day with giant cheese and pepperoni slices for $3.14. Use code PIDAY2025 at checkout to catch the big savings.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.