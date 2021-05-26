All Smithsonian Museums to Reopen by End of Summer

The Smithsonian has announced plans to reopen 10 more museums in June, July and August, working toward having all museums back by the end of summer.

Many of the museums will require timed-entry tickets and operate with shorter hours.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Here’s the reopening schedule:

Thursday, June 10: Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City (Hours: Thursday to Monday 10 a.m. ­to 6 p.m.)

Friday, June 18: National Museum of Natural History (Hours: Wednesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 23: National Museum of the American Indian in New York City (Hours: Monday to Friday 11 a.m.to 4 p.m., no entry pass required)

Friday, July 16: National Museum of African Art (Hours: Wednesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Museum of Asian Art Freer Gallery (Hours: Friday to Tuesday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Friday, July 30: National Air and Space Museum (Hours: Thursday to Monday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.), Smithsonian Institution Building (the “Castle”) (Hours: daily 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 6: Anacostia Community Museum (Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., no timed-entry passes required).

Friday, Aug. 20: Hirshhorn Museum (Hours: Wednesday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 27: National Postal Museum (Hours: Friday to Tuesday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., no timed-entry passes required)

It would be the first time all museums were open since March 2020.

Enhanced health and safety measures will be in place, including a face covering requirement for visitors over the age of 2.

Fully vaccinated visitors can skip a mask outdoors only.

Certain parts of the museums, such as particular exhibits or restaurants, may remain closed for longer.