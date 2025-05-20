7 ways to honor Memorial Day in the DC area, from the U.S. Capitol to Arlington Cemetery

Enjoy a concert at the U.S. Capitol, place flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider or see a moving tribute with 600,000 poppies on the National Mall to mark Memorial Day in the nation’s capital.

Memorial Day is an occasion to honor the sacrifices of all those who have died serving in the United States military.

Arlington National Cemetery says it hosted the first official national celebration of Memorial Day in 1868, when it was known as Decoration Day because people would bring flags and flowers to the graves of fallen servicemembers.

In Washington, D.C., Memorial Day is marked every year with official ceremonies at war memorials and Arlington National Cemetery, as well as events like the Rolling to Remember demonstration ride raising awareness about prisoners of war and those missing in action (POW/MIAs).

Here's how to salute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

National Memorial Day Concert

Sun., 8 p.m., U.S .Capitol, free

Details

Head to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for a patriotic concert featuring U.S. military bands and celebrity performers.

Gates, located at the southwest corner of the Capitol grounds, are expected to open at 5 p.m. Sunday. The performance is set to run from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public; you don’t need any tickets to attend.

Most years, U.S. Capitol Police say concertgoers may bring a picnic, nonalcoholic beverages and camp chairs that are low to the ground. Expect a security screening and searches of all backpacks, closed containers and coolers.

Alcohol, bikes, pets, large umbrellas, luggage, drones and other items are usually prohibited.

“Taking the Metro to the concert site is strongly advised due to traffic volume and street closures put in place for the event. The nearest stations are Federal Center SW (Orange/Blue lines) and Union Station (Red line),” according to PBS, which is hosting the concert.

Pro tip: If you can’t make it on Sunday or want to try and avoid crowds, go to the dress rehearsal. It happens at the same time, but on Saturday.

USAA Poppy Wall of Honor

Fri. to Sun., National Mall, free

Details

More than 600,000 poppies – the flower of remembrance – will cover a 133-foot-long wall on the National Mall to commemorate servicemembers who have lost their lives in combat since World War I.

The display will also include video and audio of surviving family members sharing their lost loved ones' stories.

The poppy wall will be open during these times:

Friday, noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Head to the southwest corner of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which is near the Korean War Memorial, to see the display.

Arlington National Cemetery

Details

On Thursday, members of The Old Guard will place flags at each gravestone to pay respects. Flags In is not open to the public, but visitors will be able to see the acknowledgment at 260,000 headstones.

The public is invited to participate in Flowers of Remembrance Day on Sunday. It’s “the only time of the year where visitors can walk across the Memorial Plaza and place a flower before the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” The Memorial Day Flowers Foundation has said.

At 10 a.m., cemetery historians will also offer a talk on the history of the event.

On Monday at 11 a.m., Arlington National Cemetery is set to recognize fallen servicemembers. Seating will be first come, first served. Parking is free and will open at 8 a.m. Visitors must take a tram from the Welcome Center.

"Scheduled events for the observance include: “The President’s Own” the United States Marine Band and the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters performing a prelude in the amphitheater at 10:15 a.m.; a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier conducted by a joint service team; and the national observance inside the Memorial Amphitheater with a parade of colors by Veterans’ organizations and remarks from dignitaries," the website says.

If you’re visiting Arlington National Cemetery, brush up on the parking and security rules. All visitors over the age of 16 should be prepared to show a REAL ID.

National Mall war memorials

Details

The National Park Service will host wreath-laying ceremonies at the major war memorials on the National Mall.

The first ceremony will be at the World War II Memorial on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Monday’s ceremonies include:

10 a.m.: Vietnam Women’s Memorial

1 p.m.: Vietnam Veterans Memorial

1 p.m.: United States Navy Memorial

4:15 p.m.: Korean War Veterans Memorial

5 p.m.: Taps played across the National Mall

The National Memorial Day Parade returned to Constitution Avenue, honoring fallen heroes.

National Memorial Day Parade

Mon., 2 p.m., Constitution Avenue between 7th and 17th Streets NW, free

Details

Line up anywhere along the parade route to watch marching bands and more in the Memorial Day parade against the backdrop of some of D.C.'s major memorials and historic sites.

Pre-parade performances are set to begin at 1 p.m., followed by the big event itself stepping off at 2 p.m.

“The National Archives/Penn Quarter/Navy Memorial stop on the Green and Yellow lines are located one block from the route. Federal Triangle & Smithsonian on the Orange, Blue, and Silver lines are also a short walk from the route,” The Americans Veterans Center said.

In Montgomery County a special even has been held for the past 80 years. News4's Joseph Olmo spoke to a daughter of the man who founded the Rockville Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade.

Parades and concerts in Virginia and Maryland

The Bowie Memorial Day Parade steps off from the Belair Annex on Belair Drive at 11 a.m. Saturday.

“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band will play a concert at Wold Trap's Filene Center in Vienna, Virginia, on Sunday. Doors open at 6 p.m. before the show at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. It's free, but registration is recommended.

The Rockville Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade includes a 9 a.m. ceremony and 12:30 p.m. parade Monday at Rockville Town Center, following the two-day Hometown Holidays celebration with music, food, shopping and kids' activities.

In Falls Church, the 43rd annual Memorial Day Parade & Festival will begin with a 3K fun run before a ceremony and blood drive, leading up to the parade with live music at 2 p.m.

Thousands of motorcyclists are in D.C. this weekend for the annual Rolling to Remember ride, which honors veterans who gave their lives for the U.S.

Rolling to Remember

Details

Thousands of motorcyclists will converge in the D.C. area this weekend to raise awareness about prisoners of war, soldiers missing in action and veterans losing their lives to mental health crises.

On Friday, Rolling to Remember also hosts a blessing of the bikes at the National Cathedral at 5 p.m. and a candlelight vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 9 p.m.

The motorcycle ride is scheduled for Sunday. Riders will meet in the Pentagon’s North Parking lot between 7 a.m. and noon.

