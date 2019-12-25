7 Things to Do on Christmas in the DC Area

If you're done opening presents, not celebrating the holiday or just antsy, we have some ideas for things to do on Christmas Day.

Go Hear Some Jazz at The Kennedy Center

Jazz musicians will perform at the free, annual All-Star Christmas Day Jazz Jam at The Kennedy Center. The Millennium Stage performance is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tickets will be distributed at about 4:30 p.m., with a limit of two per person.

Take a Walk or Bike Ride

It's a beautiful day. Temperatures are set to hit the high 40s or low 50s, Storm Team4 says. "Get outside and play for a while," Chuck Bell said.

Get Lost in the Christmas Maze at Nationals Park

The Enchant Christmas light maze and holiday market is at Nationals Park. The family friendly attractions include a 90,000-square-foot maze, an ice skating trail and a "sassy" St. Nick. As of noon, tickets were still available for the 9:30 to 11 p.m. window, at $33.99 each for adults.

Go Down an Ice Slide at National Harbor

You could slip down the two-story ice slide at the ICE! at National Harbor attraction at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Maryland. The theme of the ice sculptures this year is Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." Plenty of tickets were available as of noon. They cost $33 for adults.

Go to the Movies

A ton of good (and/or notable) movies are showing now, including "Little Women," "Uncut Gems," "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," "Cats," Bombshell" and "Queen & Slim."

Stroll Among the Christmas Lights in Vienna

Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna, Virginia, has a half-mile-long Winter Walk of Lights. The display includes perennial favorites and new features, the NoVA Parks website says. As of noon, tickets were available for 6 p.m. and later. They cost $14.50 for adults.

Immerse Yourself in Greenery at the US Botanic Garden

The U.S. Botanic Garden is always pleasingly humid. For the holidays, the model train room is filled with "plant-based recreations of conservatories, fountains and sculptures." The conservatory is filled with thousands of flowers, including "a showcase of heirloom and newly developed poinsettia varieties." It's free to visit.

If you have plans for all of Christmas Day but are on the hunt for winter fun later, here are lots of ideas.