4 Ways to Toast to Dry January in the DC Area

It’s the start of Dry January, when many people choose to abstain from alcohol — to balance out holiday partying, save money or step back to evaluate their relationship with booze.

From spirit-free mixology classes to unconventional happy hour spots, we have ideas that don’t involve spraying your counters down with vodka like Martha Stewart — or do. We won’t judge.

Sample Zero Proof Cocktails

Sample the fruits of D.C.’s exploding zero-proof cocktail scene at bars and restaurants with plentiful options, including Busboys and Poets, Kinship and Summer House Santa Monica (in North Bethesda). Moon Rabbit has two T-Swift-inspired drinks for Dry January and zero-proof wines. For a fine dining and sipping experience, Pineapple and Pearls has a full zero-proof pairing option. Check out these Insta-worthy glasses from The Grill and Estuary. For more ideas, check out Booze Free in D.C. It's a useful resource year-round.

Spirit-Free Mixology Classes

Learn to mix your own spirit-free cocktails at classes from Drink the District, Shop Made in D.C., Buffalo and Bergen at Union Market and the Loft at Lena’s (Alexandria).

Sober Happy Hour

Eerkins offers soul-warming Uyghur-style noodles and teas, but no alcohol, in Glover Park and Fairfax. Disco Mary focuses on herbal drinks (alcohol is optional) and vegan eats. Port City Brewing just debuted a non-alcoholic, hop-infused sparkling water called HOPWELL.

Mindful Drinking Festival

Well-timed for when Dry January starts to really test your willpower, the Mindful Drinking Fest returns to Selina Hotel Union Market on Saturday, Jan. 21.

