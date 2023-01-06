Health

4 Ways to Toast to Dry January in the DC Area

Sample zero-proof cocktails, take a spirit-free mixology class, try a sober happy hour or attend the Mindful Drinking Festival for Dry January in the Washington, D.C., area

By Sophia Barnes

It’s the start of Dry January, when many people choose to abstain from alcohol — to balance out holiday partying, save money or step back to evaluate their relationship with booze.

From spirit-free mixology classes to unconventional happy hour spots, we have ideas that don’t involve spraying your counters down with vodka like Martha Stewart — or do. We won’t judge. 

Sample Zero Proof Cocktails

Sample the fruits of D.C.’s exploding zero-proof cocktail scene at bars and restaurants with plentiful options, including Busboys and Poets, Kinship and Summer House Santa Monica (in North Bethesda). Moon Rabbit has two T-Swift-inspired drinks for Dry January and zero-proof wines. For a fine dining and sipping experience, Pineapple and Pearls has a full zero-proof pairing option. Check out these Insta-worthy glasses from The Grill and Estuary. For more ideas, check out Booze Free in D.C. It's a useful resource year-round.

Spirit-Free Mixology Classes

Learn to mix your own spirit-free cocktails at classes from Drink the District, Shop Made in D.C., Buffalo and Bergen at Union Market and the Loft at Lena’s (Alexandria).

Sober Happy Hour

Eerkins offers soul-warming Uyghur-style noodles and teas, but no alcohol, in Glover Park and Fairfax. Disco Mary focuses on herbal drinks (alcohol is optional) and vegan eats. Port City Brewing just debuted a non-alcoholic, hop-infused sparkling water called HOPWELL.

Mindful Drinking Festival

Well-timed for when Dry January starts to really test your willpower, the Mindful Drinking Fest returns to Selina Hotel Union Market on Saturday, Jan. 21.

