2020 Super Tuesday Watch Party Guide

Whether you will be coming home from work, school or the polls, are you tired of watching election coverage on your couch? If so, look no further, because many places will be offering viewing parties for Super Tuesday to get you out of the house.

Here are some options:

Super Tuesday Watch Party with The Outrage and A Tour of Her Own

The National Press Club will be hosting their viewing party starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 for Press Club members and $35 for the public and cover admission, food and one drink.

NPC Super Tuesday Watch Party

The Outrage will be hosting a free watch party with drinks and a big screen to watch all the results roll in. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

Super Tuesday Watch Party at Hook Hall

Hook Hall will be hosting a watch party starting at 6:30 p.m. The night will open with a stand-up comedy show and there will also be a voter registration booth. Drinks will be available to purchase throughout the night.

Super Tuesday Primary Results Watch Party at William Jeffrey's Tavern

William Jeffrey's Tavern will begin their event at 7 p.m. when the polls close. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their favorite candidate swag.

Super Tuesday at Suns Cinema

Come down to Suns Cinema to watch the Super Tuesday results starting at 8 p.m.