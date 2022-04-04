2 More Smithsonian Museums Resume 7-Days-Per-Week Schedule

After two years of pandemic-related shutdowns and scaled-back hours, Smithsonian museums are resuming their regular schedules of being open seven days per week.

The return will be gradual, but two big changes start Monday. Both the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the National Museum of American History will go back to normal hours.

Smithsonian facilities have operated on limited and frequently changing schedules throughout the pandemic.

By Memorial Day, most Smithsonians in D.C. will be open seven days a week again.