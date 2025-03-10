14 daylight saving time deals on coffee and food to help with lost sleep

As much as we enjoy longer, sunnier days, losing an hour of sleep when daylight saving time rolls around is kind of a drag. Alas, the clocks will “spring forward” this weekend, leaving us with one less hour of shuteye on Sunday, March 9.

Waking up groggy is no fun, so many brands are serving up discounts to give us all a caffeine boost or a dose of sugar to start the day. Here’s a go-to list to keep handy as we all tackle daylight saving time together.

5-Hour Energy

5-Hour Energy is teaming up with Flavor Flav to promote its 1-hour Energy shot, which comes in a 0.5-ounce bottle. On March 10, the TV personality will be handing out the energy shots to New York City commuters. Additionally, customers can get a free 1-hour Energy shot with the purchase of any 5-hour Energy product online while supplies last.

Baskin-Robbins

Just in time for daylight saving time, Baskin-Robbins customers can enjoy the chain's Cappuccino Blast drink at a discounted price of $5 for a small, $6 for a medium and $7 for a large.

Bruegger’s Bagels

Bruegger’s Bagels rewards members can get a free coffee (hot or iced, any size) each time they make a purchase in the chain’s app or website.

Burger King

Burger King rewards members can enjoy a full week of deals at participating restaurants only on the BK app and website for order ahead. The single-use offers aren’t valid on delivery orders and can’t be combined with other deals. They’re also not valid in Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. territories.

March 9 : Free Croissan’wich with a purchase of $1+ (available during breakfast hours).

: Free Croissan’wich with a purchase of $1+ (available during breakfast hours). March 10 : Free 4-piece Churro Fries with a purchase of $1+ (not available during breakfast hours).

: Free 4-piece Churro Fries with a purchase of $1+ (not available during breakfast hours). March 11 : Free medium Iced Coffee with a purchase of $1+.

: Free medium Iced Coffee with a purchase of $1+. March 12 : Free 5-piece French Toast Sticks with a purchase of $1+ (available during breakfast hours only).

: Free 5-piece French Toast Sticks with a purchase of $1+ (available during breakfast hours only). March 13 : Free large Hash Browns with a purchase of $1+ (available during breakfast hours only).

: Free large Hash Browns with a purchase of $1+ (available during breakfast hours only). March 15: Free Sausage Biscuit with a purchase of $1+ (available during breakfast hours only).

Clean Juice

Clean Juice loyalty members can get a free 12-ounce “The Wakeup One” juice with any $10 purchase between March 9-10. The offer is valid in the chain’s app at participating locations.

Dunkin’ and Grubhub

Between March 9 — 10, Grubhub customers can get a free Dunkin’ coffee with any Grubhub order of $15 or more while supplies last. The single-use offer is valid on Grubhub and Seamless at participating Dunkin’ locations.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels rewards members can get a free coffee (hot or iced, any size) each time they make a purchase in the chain’s app or website.

Gopuff

On March 9, Gopuff is offering the following deals on coffee and energy drinks while supplies last:

40% off La Colombe 11-ounce cans (only for Gopuff FAM members).

2 for $6 Nguyen Coffee.

$1 off Groundwork Cold Brew.

$1 off select Juvee Energy Drinks.

3 for $6 Alani.

3 for $6 Prime Energy.

La Madeleine

Between March 9 — 10, La Madeleine Bonjour rewards members can get a free drip coffee or fountain drink with any purchase.

Quantum

TODAY.com readers can save 25% off sitewide on Quantum Energy Squares through March 16 using the code SPRINGFORWARD25. The brand, which sells energy bars with protein and caffeine, also offers free shipping on orders over $35 plus a free gift on orders over $50.

Recess

In honor of daylight saving time, Recess is offering TODAY.com readers 10% off using the code DAYLIGHT. The brand offers a range of beverages including sparkling waters, mocktails and more.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts loyalty members can get a free glazed doughnut with any purchase on March 9.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King Healthy Rewards members can score a free 12-ounce Metabolism Boost Smoothie Dark Chocolate Banana on March 9.

Wendy’s

Between March 10 — 14, Wendy’s is offering several in-app deals in honor of daylight saving time. The following offers are valid at participating U.S. Wendy’s locations during breakfast hours:

Breakfast sandwich for $2 with purchase.

$2 off any breakfast combo.

$0.99 for a small coffee with any purchase.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: