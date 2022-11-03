10+ Things to Do on a Warm November Weekend in the DC Area

It really is exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero. Taylor Swift dropped her stadium tour schedule, and D.C. is not on the list (Philly, here we come?).

Best believe we’re still bejeweled. We can still make the whole weekend shimmer — especially with all this warm weather, ideal for checking out the fall foliage.

Still haunted by Halloween dreams? Laurel House of Horrors and Cox Farms’ Fields of Fear are still running through Saturday.

And although Día de los Muertos has passed, it’s still worth checking out the ofrenda at The Mexican Cultural Institute on 16th Street NW or this special menu at Richard Sandoval’s dLeña Wood-Fire Mexican Cocina in Mount Vernon Triangle.

But for anyone already hitting play on Mariah Carey, there are options for wintry fun, including Reston’s ice rink and a Christmas market.

Here’s what else to do this weekend.

Things to Do in Washington, D.C.

Czech Christmas Market (Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Czech Embassy): The whole family can browse handmade gifts, stop by the petting zoo and enjoy carolers. It’s free to enter but an RSVP is required.

Big Build (Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., National Building Museum): Let’s play with tools (safely) National Building Museum. This all-ages, free event features everything from engineering projects to VR experiences to construction equipment you can climb in.

DC Beer Fest (Saturday, Nationals Park): Sample a few of the 80 beers on tap at Nationals Park, and you’ll be running to check out the dueling piano bar. Two sessions are available. You can go GA for $50 or VIP for $90.

Mindful Drinking Festival (Saturday, 2-6 p.m., Craft Beer Cellar DC at 301 H Street NE): Want to try zero- and low-proof alcohol without committing to buying a whole bottle? For $20, you can sample 20 beverages and watch cocktail demonstrations.

Side Yards (Saturday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Yards): Grab your peanuts and head over to the Side Yards circus featuring multiple stages of magicians, escape artists, aerialists and more.

Things to Do in Maryland

Rockville Musical Theatre presents "Legally Blonde" (Nov. 4-6 and 11-13): Bend a snap up some tickets ($23-$26) for this musical.

Bluegrass at The Beeler (Sunday, noon to 2 p.m., Glen Echo Park): Bluegrass, food trucks and face painters spell a nice afternoon near the Beeler Foundation. It’s free, but donations are suggested.

Things to Do in Virginia

Reston Town Center Ice Skating Pavilion (Opens Friday): It’s that time of year again! The rink will be open into March, weather permitting.

DMV Chocolate and Coffee Festival (Saturday and Sunday, Dulles Expo Center): Start shopping for host and holiday gifts (or your chocolate and coffee-loving self, you deserve it). Tickets start at $12.50; kids under 12 get in free with a parent or guardian.

