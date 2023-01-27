10 Theater Shows Worth Seeing This Winter in the DC Area

The marquees at theaters across the DMV are certainly a bright spot in the dead of winter. Seriously, what better time to get reacquainted with D.C.’s theater scene?

If not for yourself, do it for Ella Fitzgerald, whose jazz ballads are powering a cabaret at Signature Theatre Jan. 31 to Feb. 5; Alanis Morisette and her “Jagged Little Pill” musical coming to The National next month; and the crowd of formidable women in NextStop Theatre Company’s “46 Plays For America’s First Ladies” (Yes, a follow up to their hit “45 Plays for 45 Presidents”).

If you’re looking for some edgy shows, you can “Ride The Cyclone” at Arena Stage through Feb. 19, and catch the U.S. premiere of “Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner” at Woolly Mammoth on Feb. 4.

Walk the line between “too funny” and “too real” with “The Lifespan of a Fact,” debuting at the Keegan Theatre on Jan. 27, and Theater J’s “Two Jews Walk Into a War,” running until Feb. 5.

Can’t wait for the buzzy “Into the Woods” production at the Kennedy Center in February? Sunday, Jan. 29 is your last chance to see the Signature Theatre’s version of the classic Stephen Sondheim musical.

“The High Ground” at Arena Stage (opening Feb. 10) is a perfect Black History Month show set in present-day Tulsa — an unexpected love story 100 years after the horrific massacre.

Of course, don’t forget about classic favs like “Shear Madness” at the Kennedy Center, The Puppet Co. at Glen Echo Park or laughs at DC Improv, too.

