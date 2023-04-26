10 Free Things to Do in Washington DC Beyond the National Mall

We're celebrating the Weekend Scene newsletter reaching 10,000 subscribers by sharing ten top 10 lists. Join the newsletter party here — we feature free things to do every week.

Living in D.C. is great, but it’s also expensive. It can seem like walking out the door alone costs you $50.

However, that doesn’t have to be the case — we can have fun while being frugal!

Going beyond the National Mall monuments and museums, we're sharing our favorite free activities in the D.C. area right now.

Capital Crescent Trail

Walkers, joggers, bikers, oh my! If any of those titles belong to you, then we recommend spending part of a day on the Capital Crescent Trail. It’s a seven-mile, shared-use trail that runs from Georgetown to Bethesda and follows an abandoned railroad. Details.

Comedy

Do you like to laugh? Do you like free things? If you answered no to either of those questions, we are

concerned. If you answered yes, there is no other choice but to visit some of the amazing D.C. comedy venues that offer free shows. We recommend checking schedules for Room 808 (Petworth), Hotbed (Adams Morgan), Choir Boy Comedy (various venues) and Underground Comedy (various venues). Capital Laughs is another option; a donation is requested to keep the laughs going.

News4’s Tommy McFly shares ways to get cheap theater tickets at the National Theatre, Kennedy Center and Arena Stage.

Kennedy Center: Millennium Stage and the REACH

If you’re anything like us and love a Friday night theater outing or a Sunday matinee, we recommend a visit to the Kennedy Center. The Millennium Stage hosts free performances Wednesday through Saturday at 6 p.m. (reservations reccomneded). The REACH screens films on Sundays at 3 p.m., plus has free dance classes, kids' activities at the Moonshot studio — and is a good picnic spot. The JFK Exhibit is also worth a stop.

Planet Word

The immersive language museum in the historic Franklin School is a certified hit. The sound-and-touch activated exhibits are both educational and fun — our favorite is a globe lit with 5,000 LED lights that enable messages in about 30 different languages with just a tap of a screen. Details.

Library of Congress

The ornate Library of Congress recently opened its doors to its main reading room to walk-in visitors after years of only allowing entry to those with a photo ID library card (which are available to the public). Visitors can access the ornate room from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays, as well as Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. for the Live at the Library event series. Make sure to reserve passes in advance. Details.

When the earthquake hit DC in 2011, parts of the cathedral shook and twisted, sending stones tumbling down to the ground. One gargoyle is finally getting his head reattached this summer -- 12 years later. News4's Megan McGrath reports.

National Cathedral

3101 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

Circumnavigate the formidable building and try to spot its most unique carvings, including grotesques of Darth Vader, Medusa and a rattlesnake (consider bringing binoculars). Then, make sure to visit the Bishop's Garden, Cathedral Garth and Olmstead Woods. Go on Saturday afternoons to hear a Carillon (bell) recital. Keep an eye on the calendar for special events, including free choral concerts and donation-based organ concerts (note that cathedral general admission is not free — formal tours and tower climbs cost $10-$15).

Open-air Markets

Yes, these markets are filled with vendors who are trying to get you to spend money, but isn’t half the fun of an outdoor market the people-watching and vendor-grazing? If you have enough self-control, these markets can be free and fun! D.C. offers a number of these events weekly, including Eastern Market (with indoor shopping Tuesday to Sunday and an outdoor market on weekends), dozens of FRESHFARM markets citywide, plus the Georgetown Flea Market every Sunday. Leave your credit card at home and take what we like to call a frugal frolic.

Smithsonian National Zoo

D.C.’s very own Smithsonian National Zoo is always a classic and always free of charge. Spend a day with family or friends and take in the diverse range of animals the zoo has to offer. In just the last few months, the National Zoo has welcomed eight new fuzzy babies to the family — seriously way too cute to pass up! You must reserve passes in advance. Pro transit tip: If you get off Metro at Cleveland Park, it's a downhill walk to the zoo entrance. Details.

Teddy Roosevelt Island

This 89-acre island and national memorial located in the Potomac River is not your average park. What

was once a U.S. Civil War training camp is now a haven for daytime fun with wildlife viewing, National

Park Service ranger-led programs and island safari tours. FYI: Pedestrian and car access is from the Rosslyn, Virginia, area only, but the island is technically in D.C. Don't forget the sunscreen! Details.

U.S. National Arboretum

Stroll the massive grounds with 9.5 miles of roadways, stopping by collections of azaleas, plants from around Asia, ferns and the iconic National Capitol Columns. Another big highlight is the National Bonsai & Penjing Museum.

