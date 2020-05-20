Some DC-Area Fourth of July Celebrations Already Canceled

The coronavirus pandemic is already having an impact on Fourth of July plans for some across the D.C. area.

The Independence Day celebration at Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park in Rockville, Maryland, was canceled due to public health concerns. Officials say the event typically draws 30,000 people a year, which would put staff and residents in jeopardy.

Manassas Park, Virginia, has canceled this year's fireworks celebration, due to the pandemic and financial concerns. City officials have worked out a deal with the vendor, to shift contract costs to next year.

Howard County, Maryland, canceled its Fourth of July display earlier this month, as well, calling it a "difficult decision."

The Foo Fighters were set to host a music festival called DC Jam at FedExField for the weekend, but the band scrapped those plans.

Late last month, President Donald Trump said he would push ahead with his second Salute to America event on the National Mall for the Fourth of July. He said attendance would be limited.

While Maryland and Virginia have both moved into phases of recovery, D.C.-area counties remain under tight restrictions two months before July Fourth. Gatherings larger than 10 people are still banned in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Maryland's roadmap to recovery considers allowing larger gatherings a longer-term goal. Similar caution is expected in Virginia.