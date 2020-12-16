‘Queer Eye' Host Karamo Brown Shares Tips on Finding Positivity During the 2020 Holidays

What to Know Karamo's Holiday Spectacular will be live Dec. 17 at 4:00 pm PT/7:00 pm ET

It will be live on Karamo's Instagram account

Karamo Brown is known to most people as the host on Netflix’s “Queer Eye” who helps people deal with emotional trauma and mental health. Brown is a licensed mental health counselor and culture expert with years of experience helping people deal with challenging situations.

So it’s no surprise he’s sharing tips on how people can lift their spirits during this unprecedented holiday season.

“One of the things I always tell people is that comparison is the thief of joy,” Brown says. “And it’s easy in this moment where you feel challenged, or life is not as you expected it, to look at what other people have and what other people are doing and be like, why is this not happening for me?”

Brown says he wants to encourage people to focus on the good things they do have in their life, rather than compare themselves to other people. He says that desire to help comes from years of feeling marginalized growing up.

“I grew up Black, gay, in the South with immigrant parents. There were many times I felt like no one liked me just because of who I was,” Brown says. “When you feel that way you gather a sense of empathy and don’t want anybody else to feel that way.”

Now, Brown is partnering with digital pay network Zelle® to give some deserving people a cash prize. It’s part of the Zelle® “Send Cheer” contest and Brown will be hosting Karamo’s Holiday Spectacular live on his Instagram to announce the winners. He will also be joined by special guests to help spread some cheer.

According to a recent Zelle® survey, “87% of consumers are concerned about the amount of time it will take to get back to normal” after the pandemic. And “35% of consumers are either holding virtual holiday get-togethers or skipping holiday connections altogether.” So Zelle® hopes to brighten someone’s year by giving away $25,000 to three deserving winners.

Zelle® says the contest aims to celebrate and reward those who have dedicated time and effort to “pay it forward” this year - from supporting friends and family to giving back to their communities.

Entries for the contest are closed, but Brown hopes people will still watch the live event as he shares meaningful tips on mental health and well-being, navigating family relationships, and helping your community thrive in manageable and meaningful ways.

“So many people are in such need right now, people who earlier this year wouldn’t have thought they would be in need. So just to be able to say, here. Since you were able to give back, I want to give back to you.”

Karamo’s Holiday Spectacular will be live Thursday, December 17, 2020, 4:00 pm PT/7:00 pm ET on Karamo’s Instagram.