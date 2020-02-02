Potomac Phil, the National Groundhog, Forecasts Both Weather and Politics

Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil didn't see his shadow on Sunday, which predicts spring will come early.

But the D.C. area has its own groundhog who foresees a less sunny immediate future.

Potomac Phil appeared on Dupont Circle Sunday morning to make his predictions. But he doesn't just predict the weather, he also forecasts politics.

He didn't have great news. The taxidermied rodent says we're in for six more weeks of winter and six more months of political gridlock.

Punxsutawney Phil is only right about 39% of the time. But Potomac Phil's political prognostication has long been sound.

"You know, it's funny because every single year since we've been doing this — nine years now — the political prediction's gone one way. And it's always been six more months of political gridlock," said Aaron Denu, president of the Dupont Festival.

still got it pic.twitter.com/O8hIguavx6 — Potomac Phil (@PotomacPhil) November 26, 2019

Potomac Phil, the National Groundhog, is actually the brother of Pennsylvania's famous marmot, his handlers say. So either way, the marmot family made an accurate prediction.