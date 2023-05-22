Velocity Girl, Ex Hex to Headline Black Cat's 30th Anniversary

Velocity Girl will reunite to headline the second night of Black Cat's 30th anniversary celebration with Ex Hex closing out the first night's concert.

It's an impressive lineup heavy with local ties.

D.C. native Mary Timony's Ex Hex is straight up guitar-driven, radical rock and roll.

D.C. post-hardcore greats Gray Matter, Flasher, instrumental trio The Messthetics (featuring Fugazi bassist Joe Lally and drummer Brendan Canty) and Birthday Girl round out the lineup for Friday, Sept. 8.

Originating at the University of Maryland in the late 1980s, Velocity Girl put out three LPs of dreamy indie rock in the 1990s before calling it quits. They played a reunion show at the Black Cat in 2002.

Pop-punk icons Ted Leo & The Pharmacists, Bad Moves, and D.C. supergroups Hammered Hulls and The Owners complete the Saturday, Sept. 9, lineup.

Some of the musicians are performing double duty. Timony joins longtime D.C. punk Alec MacKaye in Hammered Hulls, while Black Cat owner Dante Ferrando plays drums in Gray Matter and The Owners. The Owners' bassist Laura Harris is on the kit for Ex Hex.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. June 2.