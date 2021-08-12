COVID-19

Kennedy Center, Ford's Theatre to Require COVID Vaccine or Test

Patrons and performers must follow COVID-19 mitigation protocols at the Kennedy Center and Ford's Theatre starting Sept. 1

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kennedy Center and Ford's Theatre plan to require patrons and performers to show proof that they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently got a negative test before they attend indoor performances and events.

Starting Sept. 1, the Kennedy Center says both venues will start asking to see a vaccination record and an ID for admittance. They join a growing list of D.C.-area venues mandating COVID-19 prevention measures, including The Anthem, Merriweather Post Pavilion and Echostage.

Covid-19 restrictions Aug 11

Some Entertainment Venues in the DC Area Will Require Vaccination or Testing Proof

COVID-19 Jul 29

Here's Where Masks and Vaccines Are Required or Recommended in the DC Area

The proof of vaccination can be a physical vaccine card or a digital record on a smartphone. Patrons and performers must be fully vaccinated, meaning it’s been at least two weeks since the final dose, the Kennedy Center said.

Children under 12 and patrons who aren’t vaccinated will need to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before the performance, the Kennedy Center said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Kennedy Center says anyone who doesn’t follow these policies won’t be allowed in.

Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status, except when eating or drinking in certain areas.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Kennedy Center
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us