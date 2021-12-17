Wreaths Across America to Return to Arlington National Cemetery

More than 150,000 holiday wreaths are set to be placed on graves at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday in a momentous tribute to servicemembers.

Wreaths Across America will bring volunteers to 3,100 cemeteries in a nationwide effort to honor fallen veterans and soldiers during the holidays.

It will be the 30th year that the organization has come to Arlington National Cemetery with the goal of placing a wreath at every headstone.

More than 157,000 wreaths have been sponsored, and Wreaths Across America is fundraising to purchase nearly 98,000 more.

You must register and follow entry procedures if you would like to participate.

The event will be back in near-full force after Arlington National Cemetery nearly scuttled it last year due to the pandemic. Ultimately, small groups were invited to come place wreaths.

Dozens of volunteers placed a wreath at every tombstone to honor fallen heroes during a beautiful, somber holiday tradition at Arlington National Cemetary.