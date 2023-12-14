Wreaths Across America to return to Arlington National Cemetery this weekend

Thousands of holiday wreaths are set to be placed on graves at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday in a momentous tribute to servicemembers. As volunteers place each wreath, they're asked to say the servicemember's name aloud.

For decades, the organization has come to Arlington National Cemetery with the goal of placing a wreath at every headstone.

Wreaths Across America will bring volunteers to thousands of military cemeteries in a nationwide effort to honor fallen veterans and soldiers during the holidays.

"For me personally as a servicemember, it's very special because it gives me the opportunity and my fellow servicemembers the opportunity to respect the past servicemembers who were heroes and served their country," U.S. Army Maj. Nicholas Rodriguez said.

More than 160,000 wreaths have been sponsored for Arlington National Cemetery, and Wreaths Across America is fundraising to purchase nearly 100,000 more. Upwards of 70 trucks are expected to help deliver the wreaths.

If you want to help place wreaths, you must register and go through security. Wreath placement begins at 8 a.m.

Find other cemeteries to volunteer at here.

