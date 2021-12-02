McDonald's

The Holiday Pie Is Back at Select McDonald's Locations

The Holiday Pie is available now through early January

Holiday Pie at McDonald's.
The elusive holiday pie is back at McDonald's!

The festive treat has returned to participating locations in "select regions" across the country, the company confirmed.

The pie is described by the fast-food chain as a "mouth-watering pastry" that's filled with vanilla custard and baked in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles. 

You'll be able to find it until early January, while supplies last.

Due to its limited availability, check the menu for your local restaurant through the McDonald's app to avoid disappointment at the drive-thru.

