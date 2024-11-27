Thanksgiving

The ‘gratitude tablecloth' is an amazingly easy tradition you can start today

All you need is a Sharpie and some gratitude.

By Rachel Paula Abrahamson | TODAY

Caroline Harrington holds her Thanksgiving gratitude tablecloth.
Courtesy Caroline Harrington

Katie Couric shared a special Thanksgiving tradition on TODAY years ago, and a Minnesota mom took note.

“Katie had this idea to get a light-colored tablecloth and have everyone go around and write what they’re thankful for,” Caroline Harrington told TODAY.com. “My family has been doing it ever since.”

The Harringtons' gratitude tablecloth is now 19 feet long, and after more than two decades, the linen is dotted with gravy and cranberry sauce from Thanksgivings past. But the retired massage therapist and her husband Denis Harrington, don’t mind one bit.

“It’s just part of the memories,” Harrington explained. “I used to wash it, but then the messages were starting to fade. So I thought, ‘Heck, I’ll just shake it off and we’ll have some stains.’”

Harrington, whose four sons are now grown, considers the tablecloth a piece of their family history. It includes signatures from relatives who are no longer alive, including Harrington's father.

“Everybody loves it because it’s just so simple and anyone can do it. All you need is a Sharpie,” Harrington said. For kids who can’t write, Harrington suggests tracing their hands.

thanksgiving
Caroline Harrington loves reading old messages on her tablecloth. ( Courtesy Caroline Harrington)

“Anyone can be included,” she said. “You’ll go back and laugh at some of the things like we have.”

This story was originally published Nov. 24, 2020.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from Today:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

