‘Spirit Halloween' stores to stick around for Christmas, include Santa meet-and-greets

"Spirit Halloween" stores will be in the Christmas spirit this December.
The company announced plans to have some stores stick around for Christmas and become "Spirit Christmas" locations.
"Discover thousands of stocking stuffers, holiday apparel, fun gifts, unique décor, plus all the special trimmings for creating an unforgettable Christmas," the company said on its website. "Spirit Christmas" stores will also allow for family photos with Santa.
Many of the Christmas stores will be right here in the tri-state.
The "Spirit Christmas" stores will be in:
- Waterford, Connecticut: Crystal Mall
- Dartmouth, Massachusetts: Faunce Corner Shopping Center
- Brick Township, New Jersey: Market Place at Brick
- Marlton, New Jersey: Willow Ridge
- Mays Landing, New Jersey: Consumer Square
- Woodbridge, New Jersey: The Plaza at Woodbridge
- Albany, New York: Colonie Center
- Bohemia, New York: Sayville Plaza
- Poughkeepsie, New York: Chestnut Plaza
- Erie, Pennsylvania: Mill Creek Mall