Rockville Apartment Complex Bars ‘Real' Christmas Trees

Some residents in a Rockville apartment complex are forbidden from bringing “real,” live Christmas trees home this year.

They'll have to opt for artificial trees to get in the holiday spirit.

According to residents, management at the Escher Apartments says it's aiming to cut down on potential fire hazards.

The complex put up signs that say: “Real trees are not allowed in the building.”

“The use of artificial trees, however, is highly encouraged,” a photo of the sign reads.

Escher Apartments resident Bernardo Longueira says Christmas is his favorite holiday and every year he hosts family to take photos in front of his real tree.

He says he was shocked by the management’s notice.

“I’ve been living there for almost four years and this is actually the first time this happened,” he said.

Longueira says he respects the rule at his complex, but he’ll celebrate the holiday season elsewhere this year.

“I think I’m going to just spend Christmas with my parents. They’re going to put a real tree here,” Longueira said.

Some residents say they welcome the rule because real trees are a potential fire hazard.

Christmas trees are the starting point for 160 home fires a year on average, with dry trees, candles and lighting equipment involved in many of the blazes, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Longueira told News4 that one reason he likes buying real trees is to support local farmers, charity organizations and volunteer fire departments.

The Rockville Volunteer Fire Department is selling real trees this year.

“If you take care of it, you can have a fine, safe, holiday season and that’s what we recommend,” Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire Rescue spokesman, said.

